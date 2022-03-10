L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 1,955.6% in February

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 1,955.6% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $32.07. 374,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($165.22) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

