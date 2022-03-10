Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of LSF stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

