Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.
Shares of LSF stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Laird Superfood (Get Rating)
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.