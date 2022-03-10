Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $517.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $607.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $479.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

