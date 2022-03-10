Lancashire (LON:LRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $344.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 354.40 ($4.64), with a volume of 2212385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377 ($4.94).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.33).

Get Lancashire alerts:

The company has a market cap of £932.12 million and a P/E ratio of -19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 509.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 544.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently -0.80%.

In related news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,574.42). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($566,690.61).

Lancashire Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.