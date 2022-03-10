Landbox Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $84,974.13 and approximately $117.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

