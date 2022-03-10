Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $99,060.72 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $99,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $243,101.48.

On Friday, February 18th, Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $626,704.24.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

