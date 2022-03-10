Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

