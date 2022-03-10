LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Up 25.9% in February

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 960,800 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.72. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

