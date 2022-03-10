Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

LEN stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lennar by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 602.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $5,224,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

