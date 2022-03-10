Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in February

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LNNGY traded down $12.57 on Thursday, hitting $202.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $348.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.72.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

