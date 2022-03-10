Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in February

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
LNNGY traded down $12.57 on Thursday, hitting $202.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $348.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.72.
Li Ning Company Profile (Get Rating)
