LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 41.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

