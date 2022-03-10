Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Lifetime Brands stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $306.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

