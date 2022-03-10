Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE LNR traded down C$1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.85. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$48.99 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

