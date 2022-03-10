Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 6.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,287,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,297,000 after buying an additional 186,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $13.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.13. 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,422. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

