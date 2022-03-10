Lincoln Capital LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yale University acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,589,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,453,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. 16,960,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,877,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

