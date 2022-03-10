Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 122 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.78. 3,097,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

