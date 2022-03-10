Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $103.25. 134,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

