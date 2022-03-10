Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 60,820 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 48.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 76,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,048. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

