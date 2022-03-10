Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $536.28. 14,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.63 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

