Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,414,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,008,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 143,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.44. The company had a trading volume of 852,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

