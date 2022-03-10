Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

LIN opened at $292.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.57. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $263.89 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

