Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $323.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.33.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

