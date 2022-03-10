LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LivePerson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

LPSN stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.30.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

