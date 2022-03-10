Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Down 80.6% in February

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBAS stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. Location Based Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Location Based Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
