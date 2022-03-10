Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after purchasing an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

WELL opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

