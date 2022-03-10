Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after buying an additional 351,084 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after buying an additional 192,603 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 113,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

