Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,674,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,207,000 after acquiring an additional 82,604 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

