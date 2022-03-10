Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $214.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -715.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

