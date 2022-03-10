LPL Financial LLC Buys 47,902 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYI opened at $13.09 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

