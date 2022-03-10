LPL Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of FLC stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

