LPL Financial LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $321.08 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $264.88 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

