LPL Financial LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 532,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,701,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56.

