LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 270.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

BATS FLQM opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.