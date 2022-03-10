LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

