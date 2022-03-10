Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
LHDX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 135,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. Lucira Health has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $16.60.
About Lucira Health (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
