Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $283.21 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.39.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

