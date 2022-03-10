Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNDNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cheuvreux cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.80.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

