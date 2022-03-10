MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.03 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.