Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. 38,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

