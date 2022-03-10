Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

MGIC opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $868.10 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

