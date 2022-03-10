Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $23.85

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $25.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 10,808 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGY. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after buying an additional 975,585 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,815,000.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

