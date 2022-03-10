Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 485,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maiden by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 150,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maiden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maiden by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Maiden by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares during the period. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maiden alerts:

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Maiden has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32.

MHLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maiden in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.