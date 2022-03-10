Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 691,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,706,900 shares.The stock last traded at $21.83 and had previously closed at $21.89.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNDT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
