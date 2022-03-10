Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $181.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 55.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 178.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.