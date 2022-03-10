Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of MNTX opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manitex International stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.39% of Manitex International worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

