Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.95

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.95 and traded as high as C$25.40. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.17, with a volume of 6,166,031 shares.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.32.

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71.

About Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

