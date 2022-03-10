Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $25.68

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $23.90. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 42,845 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

