Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.69

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 725275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,025 shares of company stock worth $2,106,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

