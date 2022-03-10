MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.40 Million

Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will report $551.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.80 million and the lowest is $510.00 million. MarineMax reported sales of $523.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Citigroup began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. 301,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $970.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,739.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

