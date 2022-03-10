Mark Chiplock Sells 3,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

